2022 September 16 15:22

Russia is ready to hand over 300 thousand tonnes of fertilizers piled up in EU ports to the developing countries for free – Putin

Image source: Kremlin website

The Russian President calls on the UN to influence the EC decision regarding the restrictions on the supplies

“300 thousand tonnes of Russian fertilizers have accumulated in the seaports of the European Union and Russia is ready to hand them over to the developing countries for free,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said when speaking at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting in Samarkand. Part of the President’s speech is available on the official Telegram channel of the Kremlin.

The President emphasized that Russia welcomes the decision of the European Commission to lift the sanctions on the supplies of Russian fertilisers. “ But it turns out that, in accordance with the clarification of the European Commission of September 10, these sanctions were lifted only for EU countries. It turns out that they are the only ones who can purchase our fertilisers. What about the developing poorest countries around the world?” Vladimir Putin asked rhetorically. He then called on the secretariat of the UN to influence the EC decision and to demand lifting of “discriminatory restrictions” so that an access of fertilizers to those market could be ensured.

Vladimir Putin also said that Russia is building up exports of grain to the global market. “This year, it will make 30 million tonnes and we will boost it to 50 million tonnes next year. In general, 90% of our food exports are bound for the markets of Asia, Africa and Latin America,” he said.

In late August 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that 7-8 million tonnes of Russian fertilizers and raw products were blocked at transshipment terminals due to Western sanctions. According to the statement, that is enough for food cultivation for 100 million people.