Capacity of LNG complex near CS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region can be increased to 2 million tonnes

Gazprom says it has signed an Agreement of Cooperation with RusChemAlliance and Gazprom Linde Engineering. The document envisages joint elaboration of potential options for expanding the Complex for LNG production, storage and shipment which is based near the Portovaya compressor station.

The current capacity of the Complex is 1.5 million tons of LNG per year; start-up & commissioning operations are underway at the facility. The parties will explore the possibility of building an additional production train with a capacity of up to 2 million tons of LNG per year using domestic technologies and equipment.

Gazprom Helium Service signed three cooperation agreements: with the Government of the Astrakhan Region, with Research & Production Association Geliymash (Moscow), and with ContainerRemService (Togliatti, Samara Region).

The company will cooperate with the Astrakhan Region in the implementation of a construction project for a small-scale LNG complex in the Lotus special economic zone. The complex is expected to serve mainly motor vehicles, waterborne transport, and specialized machinery. In the long run, LNG might be used for off-grid gas supplies to consumers in the region.

Under the agreement with RPA Geliymash, the parties will look into the possibility of using the facilities of Geliymash to organize batch production of special thermally-insulated containers for transporting liquid helium at the temperature of minus 269 degrees Celsius.

The agreement signed with ContainerRemService provides for the parties to determine the conditions on which tank containers for the transportation and temporary storage of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) will be supplied to Gazprom. ContainerRemService has manufactured a prototype of such a container for Gazprom Helium Service. In the nearest time, the manufacturer will start testing the prototype.

