2022 September 16 13:13

Global Ports Holding announces a port development project for Las Palmas Cruise Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc (“GPH”), one of the world’s largest cruise port operators, and its local partner SEPCAN S.L. (“SEPCAN”), together with the Las Palmas Port Authority has revealed its plans for its Las Palmas Project at Seatrade Cruise Med held in Malaga, Spain, according to GPH's release.

On August 22nd, Global Ports Holding had announced the completion of the concession agreement of 3 ports in the Canary Islands: Las Palmas, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote Cruise Ports through Global Ports Canary Islands S.L. (“GPCI”), an 80:20 joint venture between GPH and our local partner Sepcan S.L. GPCI will start operations of the three cruise ports in October 2022, ahead of the peak winter season, with over 650 scheduled calls in Las Palmas, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura together.

GPH, together with its local partner Sepcan has revealed its plans for the 3 ports in the Canary Islands with an investment of €40 million.



The project features a new sustainable terminal building and infrastructure improvement in the Las Palmas Cruise Port. The project includes a 14,400m2 terminal build from sustainable recycled materials to achieve low carbon footprint that will be able to provide smoother homeporting and transit operations at one of the busiest ports in Spain. Operational by 2024 cruise season, Las Palmas Cruise Port, with an ability to handle the largest cruise ships in the world simultaneously, will have new retail and F&B experiences, 40 bus capacity and an improved operational structure.

Las Palmas ports has increased the number of ports of GPH in Spain to 7. As the third busiest cruise destination in Spain, Las Palmas located in East-Mid Atlantic at the Canaries.