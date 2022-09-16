2022 September 16 12:23

Port Vanino diversifies its cargo base in favour of container handling

7 more container ships will be handled by the end of 2022

Khabarovsk Territory based Port Vanino JSC diversifies its cargo base gradually building up its container throughput. In the first decade of September 2022, the port handled the eighth container ship which delivered cargo from Shanghai. 7 more container ships will be handled by the end of 2022, according to the stevedor’s press center.

The ship from Shanghai was docked at Berth No 20, Cargo Area No 2. It took 33 hours to handle about 400 containers. Most of them will be shipped by railway to one of logistics complexes near Moscow.

“Vanino port stakes on the development of container shipping. We have succeeded in making handling of this cargo more efficient and this ship call is especially illustrative. Thanks to introduction of a software for processing of containers we have facilitated the procedure... In the future, we are going to continue introduction of new technologies and procurement of required equipment,” comments Vladimir Rogov, General Director of Port Vanino.

Port Vanino resumed container handling in September 2021 amid the favorable market situation. In early 2022, the company embarked on modernization of its facilities for boosting container handling. According to earlier statements, Port Vanino is set to double its container terminal capacity to 90,000 TEU.

Commercial Sea Port of Vanino JSC (Port Vanino) is a stevedoring company operating in the port of Vanino (Khabarovsk Territory). Apart from multifunctional berths it has a number of specialized terminals including ferry, container and alumina ones as well as port fleet for mooring operations, transportation of passengers and supply of vessels with water.

