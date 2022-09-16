2022 September 16 11:42

Russia’s North-Western ports to focus on handling bulk cargo and chemicals - expert

Container throughput of North-Western ports is decreasing

Russia’s North-Western ports will focus on handling bulk cargo and chemicals amid reduction of container turnover, Raphael Grigoryan said at the 17th International Conference “Methanol 2022” held in Saint-Petersburg with participation of IAA PortNews. “They handle fertilizers and other noncontainerized cargo ... They will build up handling of dry bulk cargo which is the nost obvious variant,” said the expert.

