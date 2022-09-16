2022 September 16 11:03

Yara to store CO2 from its Sluiskil fertilizer plant in the North Sea Port area under the seabed

Yara has reached an agreement to store CO2 from its Sluiskil fertilizer plant in the North Sea Port area under the seabed off the coast of Norway. This is the world's first-ever agreement for cross-border transportation and storage of the greenhouse gas, according to the company's release.

Starting in 2025, it will capture 0.8 million tons of pure CO2 annually in Sluiskil and liquefy it under high pressure for transport by ship to the North Sea. Off the coast of Norway, the company Northern Lights will store the CO2 2.6 kilometres deep under the seabed.

Internationally, this is the first-ever example of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) across national borders. The development within North Sea Port opens up a totally new market, with CCS serving as a weapon in the fight against climate change.



Yara has already reduced its CO2 emissions in Sluiskil by 3.4 million tons per year since 1990. Some of its CO2 goes to nearby greenhouse horticulture facilities. By capturing CO2, Yara aims to reduce emissions to “just" 0.7 million tons per year by 2025.

By 2030, North Sea Port port aims to reduce CO2 emissions by half. By 2050, it wants to be emissions-free.