2022 September 16 10:53
Lack of containers leads to cargo decontainerization in Russia — expert
Foreign lines withdraw their containers from Russia
Russian logistics is seeing a trend of cargo shift from a container segment to bulkers due to lack of containers, Raphael Grigoryan said at the 17th International Conference “Methanol 2022” held in Saint-Petersburg with participation of IAA PortNews. “We can clearly see a trend towards the increase of cargo carried in bulk... This trend is obvious,” said the expert.
