2022 September 16 10:06

Austal chooses MAN 175D propulsion for new high-speed catamaran ferry

The Austal shipyard in Vietnam has ordered 4 × 16V175D-MM engines, delivering 2,720 kW at 1,800 rpm for water-jet propulsion, in connection with the building of a high-speed catamaran ferry for customer, the Degage Group, according to MAN's release. The 66-metre, 574-passenger ferry is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2023 and will operate as the ‘Apetahi Express’ between Pape’ete (Tahiti) and Vaitape (Bora Bora) in French Polynesia. The new ferry will have a contracted top speed of 35.8 knots and a range of 360 nautical miles.



MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, reports that it has already established service competence in the region in Auckland, where its local hub services 175D engines in operation at the New Zealand Navy. The same hub is located conveniently for maintenance and service support of the newbuilding ferry in Tahiti.



The MAN 175D engine has a number of advantages that make it suitable for HSC (High-Speed Craft) operation, including:

very long TBOs for demanding ferry operation with continuous high average load,

most competitive fuel consumption in the 2720 kW power range,

lowest operating costs in class.



MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. In three variants of 12, 16 and 20 cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore supply vessels, tug boats and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as super-yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional, specialist model versions.

It is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, being designed from the outset with compliance to the latest, as well as future, exhaust-gas-emission requirements and utilises a very compact and flexible SCR system, which enables vessel designers to optimise space on board to the maximum.