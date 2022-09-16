2022 September 16 09:40

LR and LISCR award Design Approval for world’s first 30,000cbm LCO2 carrier

LR and Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) have awarded Design Approval to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for the development of the world’s first 30,000cbm liquefied carbon dioxide carrier. The new carrier will incorporate a new type of steel in its tanks, supporting greater efficiencies in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain, according to LR's release.

LR will provide advice and guidance on technical regulations and the development of a Type C storage tank using the new material.

When built, the carrier will transport liquefied carbon dioxide under pressure, allowing carbon captured to be transported to storage facilities. Liberian Flag Administration will liaise with LR to formalise the approval and provide the required certification to allow the LCO2 Carrier to enter into service.

The steel used in the Type C LCO2 tank construction will make scantling lighter whilst keeping the tanks’ structural integrity intact.

This innovation allows an upscale in the size of the LCO2 carrier, improving storage and transportation, something shipbuilders were not able to do with more conventional materials.

Leading ship manager Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. (Capital Gas) has joined this venture with HMD and LR, advising on operational and commercial matters relating to the project for LCO2 carrier design development.



HMD has already developed three different LCO2 carriers to flexibly respond to the market demands in terms of different business models in the CO2 value chain, which include 12,000cbm LCO2 carrier with high pressure cargo tanks, 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier with low pressure cargo tanks and 30,000cbm LCO2 carrier with low pressure cargo tanks.