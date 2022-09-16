-
2022 September 16 09:25
Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session
Crude oil prices rose 0.31%-0.44%
On 16 September 2022, 09:16 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.44% higher at $91.24 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery rose by 0.31% to $85.36 a barrel.
Crude oil futures are rising today after a fall at the previous session caused by dollar strengthening and concerns over global demand for fuel.
