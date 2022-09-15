2022 September 15 17:43

Maersk Tankers reinforces its executive team

Maersk Tankers is reorganising the business that manages chartering, partner and operations activities, and is adding two new leaders to its executive team, according to the company's release.

The change will see the commercial business divided into three strategic areas: Chartering and Freight Solutions, Commercial and Operations. The company has appointed Tom Hewitson as Head of Chartering and Freight Solutions, Eva Birgitte Bisgaard will continue as Chief Commercial Officer and Aditya Trehan, Global Head of Operations, is being elevated to the executive team.



Tom Hewitson will lead Maersk Tankers’ chartering and freight solutions unit, whose remit is the seaborne transportation of energy products for large energy companies and trading houses. He has served in leadership positions with companies such as Morgan Stanley, bp and Castleton Commodities International, including as Managing Director of global tanker freight trading and chartering.

Eva Birgitte Bisgaard will lead Maersk Tankers’ sales and services for shipowners, which are being brought together in the Commercial unit. She will also head the company’s work on decarbonisation and digitalisation. This aims to bring innovative solutions to market that cut industry emissions and boost shipowners’ earnings and lead to growth at Maersk Tankers.

Aditya Trehan, Global Head of Operations and Managing Director of Maersk Tankers’ Mumbai activities, has been promoted to the executive team.

Maersk Tankers’ executive team will consist of seven persons when the appointments take effect from 1 October 2022.



Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating one of the largest tanker fleets in the world. The company has a fleet of about 275 vessels, including double-hulled product tankers of various sizes, crude oil carriers, gas carriers, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The company transports crude oil, refined oil products, petrochemical gases, and natural gas. Maersk Tankers employs approximately 300 employees in Denmark, Singapore, India and the U.S. and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.