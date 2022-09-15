2022 September 15 17:54

Bunkering of Russia’s new LNG-powered ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky to begin this autumn

Image source: Rosmorport

FSUE Rosmorport and Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business, have signed an agreement on supply of liquefied natural gas for bunkering of Russia's first eco-ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky. Bunkering of ships intended for a transport link between the Kaliningrad Region and the mainland Russia will be conducted by Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev from autumn 2022, according to Rosmorport.

The document has been signed today, 15 September 2022, at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2022, by Aleksandr Smirnov, First Deputy General Director of FSUE Rosmorport, and Aleksey Medvedev, General Director of Gazpromneft Marine Bunker.

Aleksandr Smirnov emphasized that introduction of environmentally safe technologies in projects on fleet construction and operation is among priority activities of Rosmorport. The search and development of solutions allowing to reduce hazardous emissions is getting crucial amid the growing volumes of shipping on the line linking Russia’s western exclave with the mainland, which is strategically important for the country,” he said adding that Russia has no other ‘green’ ferries able to operate on LNG today.

According to Aleksey Medvedev, the deployment of Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev marks the beginning of a transition to active development of the new fuel segment and readiness to meet the market demands as fully as possible.

In March, a new dual-fuel ferry Marshall Rokossovsky built for Rosmorport at it own expense started operating on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line. Another ‘green’ ferry of Rosmorport, General Chernyakhovsky is to join the line in late September. The ships have been designed in compliance of the highest environmental standards ensuring safe shipping.

