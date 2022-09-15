2022 September 15 18:27

Port of Gothenburg to build hydrogen filling station for heavy vehicles

A hydrogen filling station for heavy vehicles is being planned at the Port of Gothenburg, according to the company's release. The filling station will be right next to the entrance to the Gothenburg RoRo Terminal – one of the places in Sweden most intensively used by trucks. The station will supply green hydrogen only and is set to be completed in September 2023.



The station will be located just by Gate 6 – the entrance to Gothenburg RoRo Terminal. The short approach road that leads to this gate is one of the most heavily trafficked roads in Sweden, used by about 350,000 trucks every year. As Stena Line is expected to relocate its current Germany and Denmark terminals to Arendal, just to the west of the ro-ro terminal in the coming years, traffic will increase additionally in the immediate vicinity.



The neighbouring terminals also see opportunities with the proposed filling station. For customers using the terminals, and for their own loading and unloading operations.



In addition to Nilsson Energy’s new hydrogen filling station, another station is also being planned in the port area. In 2023/2024, Circle K and OG Clean Fuels will be opening a hydrogen filling station, just five minutes to the east of Nilsson Energy’s station.

The initiative to build a network of hydrogen filling stations in the port is part of the Tranzero Initiative – an initiative to reduce emissions initiated by the Gothenburg Port Authority, Volvo Group, Scania and Stena Line. The goal is to accelerate the transport sector’s transition to fossil-free alternatives such as green hydrogen. The sights are set on both road and marine transport operations.



Nilsson Energy is a Swedish systems integrator and supplier of turnkey renewable energy systems using hydrogen as an energy carrier. The product portfolio is based on decentralised hydrogen production from renewable sources.