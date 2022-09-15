2022 September 15 17:07

SCZONE board members approved 4 projects within the affiliated ports

The first meeting of the SCZONE’s Board for the current fiscal year 2022/2023 discussed some important decisions that would accelerate the pace of work in many investment files for the next stage which included the approval for 4 projects in SCZONE-affiliated ports, according to the company's release.

The first project is the integrated logistic area in East Port Said zone, which was submitted by Roots-Rosa Greens consortium. The cumulative investment of the project is about 200 million pounds for the first stage, which is located on an area of 400 thousand square meters. The terminal is based on the activities of the manufacturing industries for the production of grains.

The Board also approved the expansion of the terminal of “the Suez Canal Container Terminal” with a length of 955 meters and a yard of 510 thousand square meters with cumulative investments estimated at 500 million dollars. The station is currently operating along a 2400 -meter and trading yards of 1.2 million square meters, which is considered the current main operator in East Port Said port.

In the same context, the Board of Directors approved the establishment of a multi-purpose terminal for the consortium of (Sky Investment -Ryleins Logistics), in East Port Said Port. The project includes the establishment of a 900 -meter -long station and trading yards of 380 thousand square meters with estimated investments of about $ 65 million.

As for the Sokhna port, the Board of Directors approved the procedures of activating the contract between SCZONE and Hatchson, COSCO, CMA consortium to establish the superstructure, manage, and operate the container terminal in Sokhna Port. The project includes working on a berth of a length of 1200 meters with an area of 720 thousand Square meters in the first stage. the second phase of the berth will be 1400 meters with an area of 840 thousand square meters.

SCZONE announced the approval of providing five-year residency permission to its foreign investors, which will enhance the development of the business climate. It also announced the operation of the water desalination plant in Ain Sokhna, next October, which will serve the existing projects in the industrial zone, with a production capacity of 100 thousand cubic meters/day.