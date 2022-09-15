2022 September 15 17:27

RF Government to allocate over RUB 1.3 billion for subsidizing cargo shipping to Kaliningrad Region

About 900 thousand tonnes of cargo to be carried at a reduced fare to/from Kaliningrad by year end

Russian Government supports the population and the businesses of the Kaliningrad Region amid the restrictions imposed on cargo transit. Cargo shipping between the Kaliningrad Region and the mainland Russia will be subsidized. According to RF Government’s statement on its official Telegram channel, the resources will be provided to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) for further distribution among the shipping companies.

By the end of the year, the scope of subsidized cargo shipping to/from Kaliningrad is expected to reach about 900 thousand tonnes including crude oil, oil products, coal, cement, peat, bricks, cars, furniture.

“It is crucial to be prompt in distribution of subsidies among Russian shipping companies,” emphasized Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Lithuania earlier notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line.

