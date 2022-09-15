2022 September 15 16:46

SC “Ak Bars” and KSRC to build Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship

The companies earlier signed an agreement on cooperation in shipbuilding and production of marine equipment

Tatarstan based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding) and Saint-Petersburg based Krylov State Research Center (KSRC) have agreed to build Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship based on the test prototype of the universal mission module. The signing ceremony attended by the President of the Tatarstan Republic Rustam Minnikhanov was held at XI St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, according to the official statement of the President’s press center.

The document was signed by Oleg Savchenko, General Director of Krylov State Research Center, and Aleksandr Filippov, General Director of Zelenodolsk Shipyard.

At Army 2022 held in August 2022, Krylov State Research Center and SC Ak Bars signed an agreement on cooperation in construction of ships and equipment of civil and military purposes as well as in manufacture of products of marine engineering and instrument engineering.

The Krylov State Research Centre is one of the world’s major ship research & design centres established in 1894. The Krylov Centre responsibilities cover the full scope of ship qualities including seaworthiness, strength, powering, acoustics, electromagnetic signatures, nuclear & radiation safety, definition of ship concepts meeting the combination of the above requirements. The Krylov State Research Centre is focused on the high-tech R&D products and services for naval, merchant and dual applications.

Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky based in Tatarstan, Russia specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING. The shipyard has built more than 1,500 different ships, including 600 warships.

Joint Stock Company “Shipbuilding Corporation “Ak Bars” comprises industrial companies numbering over 10,000 employees. Priority areas of Ak Bars’ activity are as follows: design engineering, shipbuilding, manufacturing of component parts, ship repair, maintenance, electrical works, training, services.



