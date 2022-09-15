2022 September 15 17:05

Port of San Diego to begin its busiest cruise season since 2010

This season is poised to be the Port’s busiest since 2010 with 140 cruises scheduled, up 45 percent from last year, with all sailings at or near full capacity, bringing approximately 460,000 passengers, according to the company's release.



The Port’s new cruise season officially begins September 19, 2022 with the arrival of Silversea Cruises’ Star Breeze. Star Breeze will be cruising to Papeete, Tahiti on a 13-day voyage. It will be followed by the Disney Wonder arriving on September 23. Disney Cruise Line is more than doubling its sailings from San Diego this season, moving from 16-24 per season to 51. Princess Cruises is also adding new business to San Diego with 13 sailings and will be homeporting here for the first time ever.

The full schedule features long-term Port of San Diego partners Holland America Line and Disney Cruise Line, as well as Princess Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line. Voyages from MSC Cruises, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, Scenic Luxury Cruises, Oceania Cruises, and American Queen Voyages are also on the calendar.

Itineraries featured include voyages to the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and the California Coast. For true cruise afficionados, there is a 20-day Mexican Riviera and Central America cruise; a 25-day Pacific crossing to Japan; and a 35-day voyage to Hawaii, Tahiti, and the Marquesas.

The Port of San Diego was recently named Best Cruise Port in the World in the 10th Annual Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards. The award is part of the publication’s annual readers survey that honors the best in the world of leisure and lifestyle travel.

The Port’s two cruise ship terminals on B Street and Broadway piers are conveniently located on the North Embarcadero in downtown, offering easy access to city attractions like the Maritime Museum of San Diego, the Midway Museum, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The terminals are also close to unique historic neighborhoods like Little Italy and the Gaslamp Quarter.

The Port is making some major repairs and improvements to the B Street Cruise Ship Terminal. A project to install a new curtain wall to extend the life and long-term stability of the pier structure is underway. Additionally, shore power capacity is being doubled and the Port will begin connecting two cruise ships simultaneously this fall. Also, in 2024, the Port will begin construction on a $5 million project to make interior improvements to the B Street Cruise Ship Terminal.

San Diego is California’s third busiest cruise port after Long Beach and Los Angeles.



The Port of San Diego serves as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities.





