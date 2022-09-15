2022 September 15 16:05

Yilport Gebze adds a new CFS area and semi-covered warehouse as a part of a new gate complex project

Yilport Gebze added a new CFS area and semi-covered warehouse to its operation as part of a new gate complex project, which is planned to be completed in 2023, according to the company's release.

The terminal started to accommodate stuffing/stripping and storage services for their customers at the New CFS and Warehouse area in September 2022. The location of the new complex is very strategic for terminal operations and their customers, where the external trucks won’t have to travel to the terminal to pick up or drop off the cargo.