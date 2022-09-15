2022 September 15 15:43

Ammongas will supply CO2-capture and purification facility to biogas plant in Tønder for use by Power-to-X

A new CO2-capture facility will in future be located at ENVO Biogas Tønder. The CO2-captured will be used by European Energy to produce e-methanol, which will be delivered to the shipping company A.P Moeller Maersk. The plant is supplied by Ammongas, of which European Energy is a co-owner, according to European Energy's release.

With this development, the production of e-methanol at European Energy has moved one step closer to realization. Earlier this year, European Energy entered into an agreement with ENVO Biogas Tønder for the supply of purified and liquid CO2. It is now certain that Ammongas will supply the facility that cleans and liquefies the CO2.

CO2 is a key ingredient in the production of e-methanol that European Energy will produce in the municipality of Aabenraa from the end of 2023. Danish biogas plants play an important role here, as they emit large amounts of CO2 in connection with the production of bio natural gas. Instead of being emitted into the atmosphere, this CO2 can now be used in the production of e-methanol and other Power-to-X products such as sustainable jet fuel. This displaces the fossil CO2 that would otherwise be emitted by burning conventional fuels.