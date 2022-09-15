2022 September 15 16:25

NAVTOR signs major agreement with Shoei Kisen for NavFleet

NAVTOR has secured an agreement with Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., one of Japan’s largest shipowners and managers, to deliver the NavFleet application across their fleet of managed vessels, according to the company's release. The digital platform will allow the firm to securely share real-time vessel data with onshore teams, ensuring “next level” monitoring of assets, supporting optimal safety, efficiency, compliance, and operational decision making.



Shoei Kisen, a part of Imabari Shipbuilding (Japan’s largest shipbuilder), will now introduce NavFleet to the existing NAVTOR digital ecosystem onboard its bulk carriers and container ships. This integrated system includes the NavStation digital chart table software (with automated Passage Planning), NavBox, a certified cyber secure gateway for seamless data transfer, and NavCloud cloud computing services.



From NAVTOR’s perspective, it is, according to Hiroaki Kitano, NAVTOR Japan Managing Director, “a landmark contract” - for both his business and the client.



NAVTOR is a Norwegian-headquartered maritime technology company with a specialism in e-Navigation and performance monitoring and optimisation. Launched in 2011, it is now established as the world’s largest ENC distributor, with products and services on more than 8,000 vessels. Since opening the doors of its Japan office in 2015, it has captured a significant domestic market share.



Alongside NAVTOR Japan, NAVTOR has a network of eight other office locations, more than 20 international distributors and customers from over 60 different countries.