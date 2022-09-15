2022 September 15 15:24

New Head of Global Operations appointed for APM Terminals

Chief Operating Officer from APM Terminals Tangier, Rex Jackson, assumes the role of APM Terminals’ Head of Global Operations effective September 2022, according to the company's release. The company also plans to accelerate the R&D activities by establishing an operations centre of excellence in Tangier, which will focus on continuous improvement, labour excellence, standardising IT processes and applications.



With this appointment, Rex Jackson takes on the role previously held by Henrik Kristensen, who has since then assumed the position of Managing Director of APM Terminals Port Elizabeth.



Rex Jackson, a Dutch national born and raised in South Africa, has been with A.P. Moller – Maersk for 23 years, of which he spent the last 14 in various roles within APM Terminals.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals of the global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year.





