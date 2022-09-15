2022 September 15 13:44

Methanol exports from Russia hindered by lack of dedicated terminals - Russian Energy Agency

Fall of demand for methanol is expected in Europe while redirection to Turkey and APR is hindered by logistic problem

Redirection of Russia’s methanol exports from Europe to Turkey and APR countries is hindered by lack of dedicated port facilities, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Lola Ogrel, Project Director at the Analytical Center of Russian Energy Agency, RF Ministry of Energy, as saying at the 17th International Conference “Methanol 2022”. According to the speaker, methanol supplies to Turkey in the first half of 2022 surged 8.5 times, year-on-year, to 50,500 tonnes. However, Russia’s southern ports lack facilities for further buildup of exports.

“Supplies could be increased if Russia had normal port infrastructure for methanol handling,” says the expert.

In the first half of 2022, exports of methanol from Russia rose by 22%. However, a decrease is expected in the second half of the year amid the fall of demand for methanol in Europe.

A number of projects on construction of dedicated terminals have been announced in Russia. Besides, oil product terminals can be converted for handling of methanol.