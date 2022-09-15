2022 September 15 14:12

Kongsberg Digital signs an agreement on the Vessel Insight infrastructure with Gaslog LNG

Kongsberg Digital recently signed an agreement on the Vessel Insight infrastructure with Gaslog LNG, a leading global provider of LNG shipping services. This means the entire fleet, counting 35 vessels, will be digitized, resulting in better data collection and utilization for the company, according to the company's release.



Gaslog LNG operates world wide focusing on safety and operational excellence. Connecting to Kongsberg Digita´s Vessel Insight Infrastructure ultimately provides Gaslog LNG with instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel specific dashboards and analysis tools.



The consistent and standardized way of collecting data through Vessel Insight enables quality reporting, empowers transparency, and allows for in-depth analysis to optimize vessel and fleet performance. All Vessel Insight customers also have access to the Kognifai Marketplace, including a large range of applications and services that can turn their data into business value.