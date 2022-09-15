2022 September 15 11:49

New container line launched in Qingdao links the port with Europe via Vladivostok

The travel time will make a half of railway transportation time

Ceremonial launching of the new express container line to Western Europe via the port of Vladivostok was held in the port of Qingdao (China) on 14 September 2022. The first batch of cargo worth $13 million (tyre, daily necessities, cosmetics, car components) will come to Vladivostok in four days, according to official Telegram channel of RF Foreign Ministry Representative in Vladivostok.

Chinese officials participating in the ceremony emphasized that the new intermodal route would let considerably improve logistics between Qingdao and Western Europe. “Capacity will triple, travel time will make a half of railway transportation time, the companies’ expenses will reduce.