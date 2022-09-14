2022 September 14 17:59

Capacity of LPG handling facilities to grow by 3 million tonnes per year in the Far East

In H1’2022, LNG shipments from seaports rose by 9%

If the projects on construction of terminals for handling of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in the Far East of Russia are implemented, annual LPG capacity of the Far East Basin ports will grow by 3 million tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Olga Gopkalo, Senior Specialist, Morstroytechnology, as saying at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum. The following companies are to contribute to the growth: ООО Remstal Company, ООО Sea Port Valentina, Vostok LPG. Each of them plans building a terminal with annual capacity of 1 million tonnes of LPG.

Besides, feasibility study is being conducted for a project of OOO East-Arctic Oil and Gas Corporation.

According to Olga Gopkalo referring to Morcenter-TEK, LNG shipments from seaports in the first half of 2022 rose by 9%, year-on-year. The expert attributes the dynamics to strivings towards export maximization amid toughening sanctions.