2022 September 14 17:15

Dry cargo carrier Engineer Shutkova of Project 110PK put into operation at Port Kolomna

Port Kolomna JSC ship is built for Oka-Moscow Shipping Company

Dry cargo carrier Engineer Shutkova of Project 110PK has been put into operation today at the production complex of Port Kolomna JSC. The ship ordered by Oka-Moscow Shipping Company LLC was designed by Port Kolomna employees, according to the company’s press release.

The ceremony has been attended by Port Kolomna General Director Vladimir Alekseyev, Deputy head of Rosmorrechflot Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Russian Classification Society Nikolai Yefremov, Deputy Head of the Municipal Administration Anna Kremenetskaya, Head of Moscow Canal Oleg Shakhmardanov, President of Russian Chamber of Shipping Aleksey Klyavin, head of the Association of River Ports and Ship Owners Aleksandr Zaitsev, etc.

Key particulars of the ship: LOA ‒ 109.9 m, BOA ‒ 15.20 m, depth ‒ 3.70 m, displacement (loaded)‒ 4,273.0 t, draft (empty) ‒ 0.79 m, draft (loaded) ‒ 3.10 m, cargo capacity of М / О class ‒ 3,000 / 3,180 t, crew ‒ 9. Class - ✠М 3,0(ice20)А.

Key activities of Port Kolomna JSC is cargo transportation by inland water transport. The company is among the ten largest shipping companies operating in Russia with a market share of over 4%. The company’s fleet numbers 110 ships.

Port Kolomna JSC has its own shipbuilding and ship repair unit with a slip able to handle vessels of up to 2,400 tonnes and up to 115 meters in length. Production facilities of the company let perform a complete range of works on designing, construction, repair and modernization of types of vessels and floating facilities operating in the region.