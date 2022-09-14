2022 September 14 17:30

Shearwater GeoServices and WesternGeco sign Global Agreement for Seismic Acquisition Services and announce Australia survey award

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) has announced a multi-year Global Agreement for the purchase of geophysical data acquisition services by WesternGeco, and the award of a survey in Australia under the new agreement, according to the company's release.

The agreement enables access to Shearwater’s full range of acquisition technologies, and global fleet of seismic vessels.

The survey award, in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Australia, will last approximately two-and-a-half months and will be conducted by the Geo Coral, equipped with a multi-component sensor system. The survey is subject to regulatory approvals in Australia.

The objective of the proposed seismic survey is to provide an improved subsurface image of the eastern flank of the Vulcan Sub-basin and Londonderry High. The new data will provide an improved understanding of the subsurface, which to-date has been limited due to legacy surveys being unable to resolve shallow carbonate intervals and complex faulting. Ultimately the new data will provide improved confidence in mapping major geological units aiding in the identification and de-risking of petroleum prospectively across the Seismic Survey area.



In addition, Shearwater today provided an update on backlog development reflecting rising demand for towed streamer and seabed seismic. Following the great quarterly order intake to date, in the third quarter of 2022, the company’s total revenue backlog stands at a record USD $870 million.



Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world’s largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data. Shearwater has an industry-leading cost position and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Bergen, Norway, Shearwater is owned by RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, Schlumberger, and GC Rieber Shipping ASA.