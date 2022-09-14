2022 September 14 16:35

RINA awarded with a classification contract for LNG DF bunker tankers ordered by Singfair International

On 23rd June 2022, RINA has been awarded with a contract for the classification of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) propelled dual fuel (DF) bunker tankers, according to RINA's release.

The vessels were requested by a Singapore-based firm, Singfar International Pte Ltd (SFI), and will be built by Lianyungang Shenghua Shipbuilding Co., Ltd (LYGSH) at LYGSH’s shipyard in Lian Yun Gang, which is situated in the Jiangsu province of China.

The tankers will comply with the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority’s (MPA) latest requirements for bunker tankers and will be granted with RINA GAS FUELLED notation upon their deliveries in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The DF bunker tankers will be equipped with DF capabilities for both main and auxiliary systems. They will feature other power saving devices and improved hull forms to deliver the best environmental performance in their operations.

On 28th April 2021, SFI entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LYGSH for the joint development and construction of a series of 7,000 dwt bunker tankers. The MoU signed oversees LYGSH building five LNG propelled DF bunker tankers, together with an option for five more sister ships, for SFI.