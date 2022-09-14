2022 September 14 18:06

DNV acquires Clean Technology Partners

DNV, the global independent energy expert and assurance provider, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Clean Technology Partners Pty Ltd (CTP), a leading grid consulting company based in Melbourne, Australia, according to the company's release.

CTP’s power grid, renewables and storage technology expertise in delivering over 1,500 advisory projects over the last 10 years enables DNV to expand its market footprint in Australia and address the critical area of connecting generation projects to the country’s grid. The addition of CTP’s multidisciplinary team enhances DNV’s existing renewables technical advisory services and strengthens its position to support the growing renewables sector.



Australia’s electricity system is transitioning away from coal more rapidly than expected. Therefore, the expansion of Australia’s power grid needs to be accelerated to accommodate the increasing supply of renewable energy, prevent power disruptions and reduce costs for consumers.



Following today’s announcement, CTP senior staff will further strengthen DNV's local leadership team. CTP founder Lachlan Bateman will serve as Head of Power Systems Planning for Asia Pacific and industry veteran Matthew Forwood will be Head of Project Engineering and Due Diligence – Australia. Both Lachlan and Matthew will be based out of DNV’s Melbourne office.



DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through the group’s broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance. DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification and certification services.

Clean Technology Partners (CTP) is an independent engineering consultancy specializing in renewable energy and energy storage projects. Established in 2011, CTP has provided engineering services for many gigawatts of renewable projects through all stages of the project lifecycle.



