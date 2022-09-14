2022 September 14 15:41

RINA recognised Headway Technology Group with the Certificate of Approval in Principle

RINA recognised Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. with the Approval in Principle (AIP) certificate for its independently developed marine Guardian, which is a ship carbon capture and storage system (CCSU).

This system has many advantages such as:

high decarbonisation efficiency

small size

low energy consumption

convenient storage and transportation

it can provide energy-saving and efficient solutions for carbon reduction of ships.

Headway's ocean Guardian ship carbon capture and storage system is based on the EEXI and CII rules issued by IMO in 2021. It can independently calculate and adjust the amount of carbon dioxide collected to meet the limit values of EEXI and CII in the new IMO rules. In addition, the CCSU adopts high gravity technology, which can greatly accelerate the greenhouse gas capture process, greatly reduce the volume of CCSU, and make installation and transportation more convenient.



Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. is a high-tech specializes in professional R&D, production and sales of high-tech marine accessories, and provides worldwide professional after-sales service.

Headquartered in Qingdao, China, Headway has set up an independent R&D center and production base in Qingdao Hi-tech Park, established one subsidiary company in Shanghai, and branch offices Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dalian, Zhoushan, Shanhaiguan, Nantong, Huangdao and other cities, established more than 120 service stations in 56 countries and areas around the world, and formed a uniquely complete and large-scale global service system.