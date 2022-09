2022 September 14 14:03

Alfa Laval has acquired BunkerMetric

Alfa Laval has acquired BunkerMetric, a Scandinavian software company that develops advanced decision support tools for marine bunker vessels, according to the company's release. The acquisition is part of Alfa Laval’s strategy to expand its digital marine service offering and will be part of the recently acquired StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence software and decision support services.

BunkerMetric, headquartered in Denmark, supports ship operators in finding the best bunker procurement plan and improving voyage margins by using sophisticated algorithms. The optimization tools, together with StormGeo’s advanced route services, will enable ship owners to streamline operations to help them improve their bottom line. BunkerMetric’s procurement optimization tool will become a subscription service within StormGeo’s existing offering.



Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.