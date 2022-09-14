2022 September 14 12:48

Russian Railways increased loading of cargo bound for Azov-Black Sea Basin by 2.4% in 8M’22

Coal loading rose by 26.8% to 23.7 million tonnes

In January-August 2022, Russian Railways’ loading of cargo bound for Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 2.4%, year-on-year to 61 million tonnes, according to the company’s Telegram channel.

In the reported period, coal loading rose by 26.8% to 23.7 million tonnes; ore – by 1.4% to 2.7 million tonnes; chemicals – to 15.8% to 0.3 million tonnes.

In January-August 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 820.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.4%, year-on-year. From the beginning of 2022, freight turnover rose by 0.7% to 1,753.9 billion tariff ton-km.

According to earlier reports, throughput of the Azov-Black Sea Basin ports remained flat, year-on-year at 169.9 million tonnes in 8M’22. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 75.1 million tonnes (+0.3%), liquid bulk cargo – 94.8 million tonnes (-0.2%).

