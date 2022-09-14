2022 September 14 13:12

MAN PrimeServ and Makita Corporation strengthen partnership

MAN Energy Solutions' service brand, MAN PrimeServ, and Makita Corporation have signed a three-year agreement to intensify their cooperation, according to the company's release. The common goal of the partnership aims to offer customers worldwide the best possible service within SCR-HP (Selective Catalytic Reducation-High Pressure) systems from MAN Energy Solutions on two-stroke engines license-built by Makita Corporation.

MAN’s SCR-HP is used on MAN B&W two-stroke engines to meet IMO Tier III emission levels. The smallest and most compact of its kind, it has very low operating costs and is particularly fuel-efficient as the existing exhaust-gas temperature is sufficient and no additional burner is required.

MAN Energy Solutions first introduced the SCR-HP concept in 2017. The development of the new system is based on MAN’s in-house competence with four-stroke engines, for which it can already reference more than 650,000 operating hours.

MAN’s SCR-HP is sold under the new PBST brand. It is available for two-stroke engines and reduces – through internal catalytic reaction – NOx exhaust emissions to IMO Tier III limits. With specially developed honeycombs and honeycomb materials, as well as an integrated mixing unit, the overall size of the reactor has been drastically reduced compared to typical market designs and its medium-speed counterpart. The SCR-HP comes in six frame sizes, covering engines up to 25 MW with one reactor for the entire exhaust stream.

MAKITA Corporation is a marine diesel engine manufacturer with more than a hundred years of experience, located in Japan. MAKITA manufactures marine engines for 10,000 to 40,000 ton class ships. MAN Energy Solutions’ and Makita’s cooperation dates back to 1981.