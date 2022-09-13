2022 September 13 17:37

Lotte Chemical, Samsung Engineering, POSCO sign MoU to promote hydrogen project in Malaysia - BusinessKorea

Lotte Chemical, Samsung Engineering and POSCO Holdings of Korea and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation Energy (SEDC Energy) of Malaysia have signed a memorandum of understanding with Sarawak Energy Berhad of Malaysia to jointly explore ways to supply at least 900 megawatts of hydro-based renewable power for the H2biscus Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project (H2biscus Project) in Sarawak, Malaysia, according to BusinessKorea.



In January this year, Lotte Chemical, Samsung Engineering, and POSCO Holdings signed an MOU with SEDC Energy to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia at a plant to be built at Bintulu, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

The H2biscus Project will build a plant with the annual capacity to produce 630,000 mt of green ammonia, 600,000 mt of blue ammonia, 460,000 mt of green methanol and 7,000 mt of green hydrogen.

Under this MOU, the five companies will jointly draw up a stable power supply plan for the H2biscus Project and check preparations for infrastructure facilities such as substations and transmission lines. Based on the research results, they plan to complete the ongoing project feasibility study by the end of this year. They aim to begin commercial production from the end of 2027.