2022 September 13 18:07
PortXL selects decarbonisation innovators for 2022
14 companies hailing from 9 countries were selected by the PortXL partner network for the 7th PortXL acceleration program in Rotterdam, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release. During the 3-month program, together with an expansive network of mentors and partners the start- and scale-ups will work on building collaborations. The goal is to sign contracts between corporate partners during the PortXL Shakedown event, on 15th of December.
During the selection days, Portuguese start-up Fibersail’s CEO Pedro Pinto and InnovationQuarter’s Jasper Geselschap announced that ENERGIQ fund, energy innovation fund powered by the Province Zuid-Holland, joins the €5 million investment round. Fibersail enhances the performance of wind turbines and was a participant of PortXL’s first program in 2016.
