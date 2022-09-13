2022 September 13 17:07

Terminal of 5-7 million tonnes in capacity to be built in Murmansk for handling of Belarus’ potash

Newly signed agreement on cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and Murmansk Region Government foresees handling of Belarus’ products in the port of Murmansk



Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis announced a decision taken at the meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on handling оf of Belarus’ potash in the port of Murmansk. For that purpose, a terminal with annual capacity of 5-7 million tonnes will be built in on the western shore of the Kola Bay, says the Ministry of Information Policy of the Murmansk Region.



“That issue was brought up a year ago following the first statements on possible restriction of cargo handling in Baltic ports. Together with our colleagues we started discussing the capabilities of our city and made our final decision having thoroughly considered a number of alternatives. That is also a political decision of Belarus. Our task is to proceed to its implementation promptly,” emphasized Andrei Chibis.



Among the decisions taken at the meeting is the intensified supplies of BELAZ vehicles for mining companies of the Murmansk Region as well as public transport and special equipment for municipal engineering.



Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has recently signed an decree to approve the draft agreement with the Russian Federation on cooperation in cargo transportation via Russian ports.



