  • Home
  • News
  • Uniper and Vesta to cooperate on developing a green Ammonia terminal site in the Netherlands
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 13 16:45

    Uniper and Vesta to cooperate on developing a green Ammonia terminal site in the Netherlands

    Uniper Global Commodities SE and the Dutch Vesta Terminals B.V. (“Vesta”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate the feasibility of refurbishing and expanding an existing storage facility with the aim to create the first green ammonia hub ‘Greenpoint Valley’ in North-West Europe, according to Uniper's release.

    Uniper intends to book capacity in the terminal to create an entry point into the Northwest European markets for the growing green Ammonia and Hydrogen activities within the Uniper group.

    Developing the green ammonia and hydrogen markets will also further strengthen security of supply in Europe. A potential capacity booking in Vlissingen will accompany Uniper’s efforts to create several access points for green energy into Europe and will be pursued in parallel to its ongoing Wilhelmshaven ammonia terminal project.

    At Wilhelmshaven Uniper is not only building the first LNG import terminal in Germany but also planning an import terminal for green ammonia. The Wilhelmshaven site will become a green energy hub and is setting the course for an even more climate friendly energy supply. Vesta Terminals in Vlissingen, the Netherlands currently have 60,000m³ of refrigerated storage capacity built for ammonia and as a future hub will be able to handle initial throughput capacity of 0.96 mtpa.

    The terminal is well located for the supply of green ammonia by seagoing vessels re-loading into barges and rail tank cars. In a second phase the throughput capacity of the facility can be expanded to 1.92 mtpa and the terminal will be connected to the Dutch hydrogen pipeline network. The commissioning and start of operations is envisaged for beginning of 2026.

    Vesta Terminals B.V. is an independently operated company offering its customers safe and reliable logistics services in the form of storage and transshipment of liquid bulk products. Vesta operate in Europe with terminals in Belgium, Netherlands and Estonia. Vesta is a 50:50 joint venture between Mercuria Energy Asset Management B.V. and Sinomart KTS Development Limited. Mercuria Energy Asset Management B.V. is affiliated to Mercuria Energy Group Ltd, one of the world’s largest independent energy and commodity groups. Sinomart KTS Development Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited which is a storage and logistics company listed at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

    Uniper is a leading international energy company, has around 11,500 employees, and operates in more than 40 countries. The company plans for its power generation business in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Uniper’s roughly 33 GW of installed generation capacity make it one of the world‘s largest electricity producers. The company's core activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading and a broad gas portfolio, which makes Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies. In addition, Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply. The company is based in Düsseldorf and is one of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies. Together with its main shareholder Fortum, Uniper is also Europe’s third-largest producer of zero-carbon energy.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 13

19:00 Fincantieri attended the celebration for the arrival in Qatar of “Al Zubarah” and “Musherib”
18:37 Golden Energy Offshore Services extends contract for Energy Swan
18:07 PortXL selects decarbonisation innovators for 2022
17:37 Lotte Chemical, Samsung Engineering, POSCO sign MoU to promote hydrogen project in Malaysia - BusinessKorea
17:25 Fresh strike dates announced in Felixstowe dispute as workers reject imposed pay deal
17:07 Terminal of 5-7 million tonnes in capacity to be built in Murmansk for handling of Belarus’ potash
17:01 KENTECH and KSOE make joint presentation on floating green hydrogen production platform - BusinessKorea
16:45 Uniper and Vesta to cooperate on developing a green Ammonia terminal site in the Netherlands
16:30 Gazprom Flot estimates its demand for fleet expansion by 2035 at about 90 units
16:13 U.S. Department of the Interior takes steps to strengthen offshore safety standards
16:04 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company to obtain credit from EBRD for its fleet modernization
15:58 Second Egyptian ship runs aground at coral reef in Jordan's Gulf of Aqaba - The National
15:29 Project on construction of Anaklia deep sea port to be completed by Georgian Government’s decision
15:07 ABS issues AiP for autonomous system on board tug
14:45 Van Oord selected as preferred contractor for an offshore wind project in Poland
14:08 Delo Group and Tatarstan to cooperate cooperation in containerization of cargo base
13:37 Terminal Zabaikalsk with annual capacity of 450 thousand tonnes to be built by 2025
13:14 Genoa terminal orders Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
12:33 Gasum successfully bunkers the first LNG fueled cruise vessel built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique
12:15 Stolthaven Terminals joins partnership to drive Europe’s hydrogen strategy
12:13 Delo Group closes deal on acquisition of 30.75% shares in Global Ports by APM Terminals
11:44 Wartsila’s strength in fishing vessel sector enhanced with propulsion orders for four new vessels
11:40 Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service closed amid bad weather conditions in the Tatar Strait
11:13 Stolt Tankers invests in new technology to enhance fuel efficiency
10:51 Royal IHC delivers converted J-lay vessel AMAZON to McDermott International
10:35 Methanol Institute welcomes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as its latest member
10:01 Registration for Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference closes in a week
09:43 Atomflot announces tender for feasibility study of refueling complex intended for nuclear icebreakers of 22220 and 10510 designs
09:22 Crude oil futures are slightly down after a growth at the previous session
08:57 MABUX: Uptrend to continue in Global bunker market on Sep 13

2022 September 12

17:55 VEB.RF finances construction of eight crab catchers at Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard
17:06 Valenciaport presents its offer for the cruise sector at the Seatrade Cruise Med trade fair
16:40 Oboronlogistics delivered high-tech bulky equipment from Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to Novorossiysk
16:21 EU’s ban on Russian fuel to increase global tanker demand - Bloomberg
16:05 Drewry expects the 20ft container’s share of the fleet to remain stable over the next five years
15:48 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in M’2022 fell by 7% YoY to 336.9 million tonnes
15:35 Port of Rotterdam Authority hands over the berths in the centre of Rotterdam to the municipality
14:53 Tallink Grupp announces extension of Atlantic Vision charter agreement
14:45 Viking Kvasir сollides with another vessel on the Rhine river near Wesel, Germany - Cruise Law News
14:05 More than 40 ships to be built for transportation of agricultural products - Viktoria Abramchenko
13:12 Iran's Revolutionary Guards maritime forces seize foreign smuggling diesel in Gulf - Reutres
13:01 RF Government to allocate RUB 15 billion under subsidized leasing programme for seagoing ships
12:37 Wallenius Sol announces naming ceremony for the world’s biggest ice-rated ConRo vessel
12:17 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 8M’2022 rose by 3.9% YoY
12:15 Greece coastguard fires on Turkish cargo ship - Al Jazeera
11:42 ICTSI Mexico gets more new equipment
10:26 Grain supplies to the poorest countries should be increased – Vladimir Putin
10:23 DEME and Van Oord joint venture awarded contract for Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project offshore Northern Australia
10:00 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2022 rose by 0.1% YoY to 553.3 million tonnes
09:57 Aurelia’s 100% hydrogen powered design gets awarded RINA approval
09:35 Crude oil futures decrease amid toughening of quarantine restrictions in China
09:19 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-August 2022 rose by 1.5% YoY
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker indices to turn upward on Sep 12

2022 September 11

15:06 HII begins fabrication of amphibious transport dock Pittsburgh (LPD 31)
14:38 Thyssenkrupp is accelerating the green transformation: Decision taken on the construction of Germany's largest direct reduction plant for low-CO2 steel
13:21 Bahri Logistics signs MoU with MOSOLF to collaborate on developing the automobile supply chain
10:27 European Energy secures new green bond in volatile market

2022 September 10

14:52 COSCO SHIPPING Bulk signs cooperation agreement with GSBN
12:09 ABS Digital Solutions unveils carbon intensity indicator (CII) functionality at 22nd NSUC
10:43 New chainPORT member Tanger Med welcomes partner ports