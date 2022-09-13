2022 September 13 16:45

Uniper and Vesta to cooperate on developing a green Ammonia terminal site in the Netherlands

Uniper Global Commodities SE and the Dutch Vesta Terminals B.V. (“Vesta”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate the feasibility of refurbishing and expanding an existing storage facility with the aim to create the first green ammonia hub ‘Greenpoint Valley’ in North-West Europe, according to Uniper's release.

Uniper intends to book capacity in the terminal to create an entry point into the Northwest European markets for the growing green Ammonia and Hydrogen activities within the Uniper group.

Developing the green ammonia and hydrogen markets will also further strengthen security of supply in Europe. A potential capacity booking in Vlissingen will accompany Uniper’s efforts to create several access points for green energy into Europe and will be pursued in parallel to its ongoing Wilhelmshaven ammonia terminal project.

At Wilhelmshaven Uniper is not only building the first LNG import terminal in Germany but also planning an import terminal for green ammonia. The Wilhelmshaven site will become a green energy hub and is setting the course for an even more climate friendly energy supply. Vesta Terminals in Vlissingen, the Netherlands currently have 60,000m³ of refrigerated storage capacity built for ammonia and as a future hub will be able to handle initial throughput capacity of 0.96 mtpa.

The terminal is well located for the supply of green ammonia by seagoing vessels re-loading into barges and rail tank cars. In a second phase the throughput capacity of the facility can be expanded to 1.92 mtpa and the terminal will be connected to the Dutch hydrogen pipeline network. The commissioning and start of operations is envisaged for beginning of 2026.

Vesta Terminals B.V. is an independently operated company offering its customers safe and reliable logistics services in the form of storage and transshipment of liquid bulk products. Vesta operate in Europe with terminals in Belgium, Netherlands and Estonia. Vesta is a 50:50 joint venture between Mercuria Energy Asset Management B.V. and Sinomart KTS Development Limited. Mercuria Energy Asset Management B.V. is affiliated to Mercuria Energy Group Ltd, one of the world’s largest independent energy and commodity groups. Sinomart KTS Development Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited which is a storage and logistics company listed at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Uniper is a leading international energy company, has around 11,500 employees, and operates in more than 40 countries. The company plans for its power generation business in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Uniper’s roughly 33 GW of installed generation capacity make it one of the world‘s largest electricity producers. The company's core activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading and a broad gas portfolio, which makes Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies. In addition, Uniper is a reliable partner for communities, municipal utilities, and industrial enterprises for planning and implementing innovative, lower-carbon solutions on their decarbonization journey. Uniper is a hydrogen pioneer, is active worldwide along the entire hydrogen value chain, and is conducting projects to make hydrogen a mainstay of the energy supply. The company is based in Düsseldorf and is one of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies. Together with its main shareholder Fortum, Uniper is also Europe’s third-largest producer of zero-carbon energy.