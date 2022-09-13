2022 September 13 16:30

Gazprom Flot estimates its demand for fleet expansion by 2035 at about 90 units (construction and purchase), the company said at OMR-2022 when speaking at the session dedicated to construction of modern fleet for the Arctic zone and the continental shelf.

According to Aleksandr Tarkhov, Gazprom Flot’s Deputy General Director for Fleet and Capital Construction, the demand has been estimated but no construction is underway. The number of ships and ways to acquire them can be adjusted.

According to the presentation, the following ships are needed for servicing LNG complex at KS Portovaya: Atlanticmax tankers (1 in 2022, 3 in 2023, 3 in 2024, 3 in 2025-2035), towing tugs of 5,000 h.p. (2 units per year in 2022-2024 and two more units in 2025-2035), towing tugs of 3,500 h.p. (2 units per year in 2022-2024 and two more units in 2025-2035).

To service LNG terminal in the Kaliningrad region, the company needs towing tugs of 5,000 h.p. (2 units per year in 2022-2024 and two more units in 2025-2035) and towing tugs of 3,000 h.p. (2 units per year in 2022-2024 and two more units in 2025-2035).

A Panamax bulker of 60,000-80,000 dwt is needed for sulphur transportation from the port of Ust-Luga and the port of Taman (one Arc 4 ship in 2022, 2 in 2023, 3 in 2024 and 3 in 2025-2035).

A 20,000-cbm LPG tanker is required for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas from the port of Ust-Luga and the port of Taman to Amur gas processing plant and a complex for processing of ethane-containing gas (CPECG) in the Leningrad Region. Four ships will be needed in 2024 and four in 2025-2035.

To ensure exports of up to 1.4 million tonnes of light naphtha from the port of Ust-Luga the company will need Large/Long Range tankers of 45,000-79,999 dwt (1 in 2022, 2 in 2023, 3 in 2024, 3 in 2025-2035) and Medium Range tankers of 25,000-44,900 dwt (2 in 2023, 3 in 2024, 4 in 2025-2035).

For transportation of LNG in tank containers from Korsakov to the Kuril Islands the company will require dedicated ships able to carry up to 50 containers of certain hazard category (5 in 2023-2035).

Besides, eight 74,000-cbm LPG tankers and 48,000-cbm SGC tankers will be needed in 2025-2035 for shipment of Tambey field products for RusGazDobycha.

Gazprom Flot LLC is a 100% owned subsidiary of PAO Gazprom, established in 1994 to pursue a uniform technological policy in development of offshore oil and gas deposits on the continental shelf of the Russian Federation. The Company’s major activities are drilling of exploratory and production wells; construction of offshore drilling rigs, specialized vessels and other floating facilities; development of shore maintenance bases and port infrastructure; operation of fleet including commercial services; environmental monitoring.