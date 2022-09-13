  • Home
  • 2022 September 13 15:29

    Project on construction of Anaklia deep sea port to be completed by Georgian Government’s decision

    The project implementation began five years ago

    On 12 September 2022, the Government of Georgia officially approved the plan on implementation of Anaklia deep sea port project, according to Sputnik Georgia.

    According to the statement, the Government has signed a Decree “On construction, operation and delivery of the bs port in Anaklia”.

    Large investors including those from the Persian Gulf and the Central Asia are interested in the project, said Levan Davitashvili, the Ministry of Economy, has told journalists.

    The port construction began in December 2017 but was suspended later. In 2020, the new port project contract with the Anaklia Development Consortium (ADC) was cancelled by the government due to the investor’s failure to meet its financial obligations.

    There are two ports operating in Georgia today, Batumi and Poti, with major cargo flows going via Poti. However, the port’s depth is not sufficient for handling ships of over 1,500 TEU in capacity.

