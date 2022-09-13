2022 September 13 13:37

Terminal Zabaikalsk with annual capacity of 450 thousand tonnes to be built by 2025

Total investments in Terminal Zabaikalsk TLC are estimated at about RUB 4 billion

RF Government expands the limits of priority development area Zabaikalye with additional plots of land needed for launching of new and implementation of earlier approved investment projects, particularly construction of a transport and logistics center. A relevant decree has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the official website of RF Government.

The list of facilities included in Zabaikalye PDA has been expanded with transport and logistics center Terminal Zabaikalsk. “It will be completed in 2025. The network terminal will annually handle 450 thousand containers of international statndard,” reads the statement.

An agreement on cooperation in creation of transport and logistics center Terminal Zabaikalsk was signed by FESCO Transportation Group and regional government at Petersburg International Economic Forum. The project comprises a container terminal with annual capacity of 450 thousand TEU, storage facilities, railway approaches and other transport infrastructure facilities. According to FESCO, total investments in Terminal Zabaikalsk TLC are estimated at about RUB 4 billion.

Expansion of Zabaikalye PDA will let raise over RUB billion of investments and generate 410 jobs. As of today, there are 22 PDAs in the Far East Federal District. Total number of residents - 592, investments foreseen by agreements – over RUB 4.5 trillion. By today, private investments have exceeded RUB 1.88 trillion, more than 55.9 thousand jobs have been created.