2022 September 13 13:14

Genoa terminal orders Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane

Spinelli S.r.l. (Spinelli Group) has ordered the first Generation 6 crane to their fleet of Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes at their terminal in Genoa, northwestern Italy, according to the company's release. Their container handling operations will benefit from improved performance of this crane, its doubled service life and its improved eco-efficiency. The order was booked in July 2022 and the crane will be delivered in December.

The Spinelli Group provides logistics services across Italy via a network of port terminals and intermodal centers. The Group owns and operates the Spinelli Genoa Port Terminal (GPT) in Genoa, focusing on container handling. With over 500,000 TEU annual throughput, it is the busiest terminal in Italy. The new crane will provide added capacity as container volumes continue to grow and its new technology will enhance both operational performance and energy efficiency.

The new Generation 6 crane is a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.9 Mobile Harbor Crane, with a working radius of 61 m and a capacity of 125 t to serve vessels up to super-post-Panamax class. It has an innovative Konecranes hybrid drive, consisting of a diesel engine that complies with EU Stage V emission standards paired with ultracapacitors to provide additional power for heavy lifts. The ultracapacitors are refilled by the collection of lowering and braking energy. It also has built-in readiness for an external power supply to help lower operational costs while reducing noise and exhaust emissions. The system maximizes adaptability in changing port conditions and is in line with Italy’s National Energy and Climate Plan (ENCP).



