2022 September 13 12:13

Delo Group closes deal on acquisition of 30.75% shares in Global Ports by APM Terminals

On September 13, 2022, Delo Group (the Group) and APM Terminals (APMT), (part of A.P. Moller - Maersk), closed a previously negotiated deal on the acquisition of 30.75% shares in Global Ports Investments Plc. after receiving corresponding approvals from the Russian Federation regulatory authorities, according to the company's release.

After the transaction was closed, the Delo Group became the owner of 61.50% shares of Global Ports.

The Group and AMPT signed a deal on agreed market terms. This includes the possibility for APMT to return to a joint business with the Group in the future.



Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.

Related link:

Delo Group signed agreement with APM Terminals for acquisition of 30.75% stake in Global Ports >>>>