2022 September 13 11:44

Wartsila’s strength in fishing vessel sector enhanced with propulsion orders for four new vessels

The technology group Wartsila will supply the propulsion machinery for four new fishing vessels being built at Karstensens Shipyard in Denmark, according to the company's release. These orders emphasise Wartsila’s leading position in delivering propulsion solutions for the fishing sector, and strengthen even further the company’s close relationship with the Karstensens yard. The orders were placed in March 2022.

The 75 metre-long purser/trawler vessels are being built for different owners. Two are for Icelandic fishing and processing companies, namely Skinney-Thinganes and Gjögur, while the other two are for Norwegian owners, Veibust Fiskeriselskap and Ronald Ervik.

Each of these vessels will operate with the highly efficient Wärtsilä 31 main engine. Wartsila will also supply the gearbox fitted with ‘take-me-home’ functionality, the controllable pitch propeller (CPP), the propulsion shaft lines including seals and bearings, the shaft generator, and Wärtsilä’s ProTouch propulsion control system.

The Wartsila 31 has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. Its output power has been increased to 5200 kW, thus enhancing its performance even further.



The Wartsila equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during 2023, and the vessels are expected to be ready for delivery in 2024.



Wartsila is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2021, Wartsila’s net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion.