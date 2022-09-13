2022 September 13 11:40

Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service closed amid bad weather conditions in the Tatar Strait

The storm will aggravate the situation in the port of Vanino already congested with cargo bound for Sakhalin

Operation of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service has been suspended today, September 13, amid bad weather conditions in the Tatar Strait, according to the press center of EMERCOM’s Khabarovsk department.

According to information agency Khabarovsk Territory Today referring to Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), the operation of ferries is terminated until 3 a.m. (Khabarovsk time) on September 14. The storm will aggravate the situation in the port of Vanino already congested with cargo bound for Sakhalin.

“Three ferries are in regular operation on the line: Sakhalin-10, Sakhalin-8 and Sakhalin-9. They ship cargo from the port of Vanino according to an approved schedule while trucks and railway cars are shipped in turn. However, some truck arrive in advance and now they have to wait in line,” said Yevgeny Moon, head of SASCO’s ferry transportation department.

The shipping company says the three ferries will continue working together until November 10 when Sakhalin-10 will leave for scheduled repair.