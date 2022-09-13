2022 September 13 11:13

Stolt Tankers invests in new technology to enhance fuel efficiency

Following a successful trial earlier this year onboard the Stolt Breland, Stolt Tankers has signed an agreement to fit an additional seven ships with Yara Marine’s FuelOpt propulsion optimisation technology, according to the company's release.

FuelOpt offers enhanced fuel savings through optimising energy efficiency of the ship’s engine and is compatible with any marine fuel, which supports Stolt Tankers’ goal of operating a fleet using both the fuels of today, and tomorrow. FuelOpt is also compatible with any propeller or engine.

Yara Marine (YMT) provides technologies to enable a greener maritime industry. Yara Marine offers a portfolio of green technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, fuel optimization systems – FuelOpt and Fleet Analytics, turnkey shore power solutions, and the cutting-edge, advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings. Yara Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland, and China.