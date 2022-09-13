2022 September 13 10:51

Royal IHC delivers converted J-lay vessel AMAZON to McDermott International

On Wednesday the 31st of August 2022, Royal IHC handed over the J-lay vessel AMAZON to McDermott International. After an intensive and successful sea trial program, the conversion project officially comes to an end. Following the signing of the transfer documentation the vessel can now commence its first assignment in West Africa, according to the company's release.

For this project, Royal IHC has converted AMAZON into the modern and state of the art J-lay vessel it is today. The patented system, with dynamic top tension capacity of 1.500 tonnes, can handle a variety of pipes including normal flowlines, export lines and pipe-in-pipe configurations, ranging in size from 4.5 to 25 inches in diameter and inline assemblies. Other modifications included highly automated onboard operation processes for optimised safety performance and production efficiency. This also resulted in a reduced number of staff requirements for process supervision.

As McDermott International’s only J-lay vessel with holding capacity of 10.000 tonnes of pipe on board, and ability to produce hex joints from single or double joints in the multi-joint facility, McDermott gains a unique key asset to their fleet for ultra-deepwater projects.