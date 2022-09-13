2022 September 13 10:01

Registration for Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference closes in a week

The event will be held in Saint-Petersburg, in the framework of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA, on 20 September 2022

Registration for the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference closes in a week. The event will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The Conference is organized by PortNews Media Group.

The list of participants includes: USC, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, Rosmorport, Hydrographic Company, Nordic Engineering, Marine Engineering Bureau-SPb, VARPE and ASRF associations, etc.

The live streaming will be available on the PortNews’ Youtube TV on the day of the conference. Then the conference video will be uploaded and available on the PortNews TV.

Register for in-person participation in the event.

