  • 2022 September 13 09:43

    Atomflot announces tender for feasibility study of refueling complex intended for nuclear icebreakers of 22220 and 10510 designs

    The initial contract price exceeds RUB 25 million

    FSUE Atomflot (part of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom) has announced a tender for the right to conduct a feasibility study under the project on creation of a complex for refueling nuclear-powered ships of 22220 and 10510 designs, maintenance of refueling equipment and facilities for installation/removal of RITM-200 and RITM-400 reactor units’ steam generator cassettes. Only small and medium-sized business entities can participate in the tender, according to the official portal for public procurement.

    The initial contract price is RUB 25,654,900. The bidding deadline is set on September 19 with the results to be announced by 3 October 2022.

    According to the terms of reference, “in view of construction and deployment of new nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 and Project 10510, FSUE Atomflot needs to create a complex for refueling of nuclear icebreakers and a shore-based facility for storage and maintenance of core refuelling equipment and facilities for installation/removal of RITM-200 and RITM-400 reactor units’ steam generator cassettes.

    The complex will be located in Murmansk. Apart from the storage and maintenance facilities it will include a 160-tonne portal crane and other equipment, transport infrastructure facilities, systems and utilities required for refueling of nuclear icebreakers and for ensuring physical security, radiation/industrial/fire safety.

    The successful bidder will collect the basic information, survey the facilities, conduct engineer survey, draft design specifications for organizing of the required tender.

    Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time. FSUE Atomflot ordered four icebreakers of Project 22220 to Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. The lead icebreaker named Arktika and the first serial icebreaker Sibir have been put into operation.

    Zvezda shipyard (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) commenced steel cutting for the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 10510 (ЛК-120Я, Leader) on 6 July 2020. The state customer under the shipbuilding contract is Rosatom, builder – FSUE Atomflot, sole contractor - SC Zvezda. At least three icebreakers of this design are to be built with the lead ship to be put into operation in December 2027. Two more icebreakers are to be laid down in 2023 and 2025 with the commissioning scheduled for 2030 and 2032 accordingly.

    FSUE Atomflot is a part of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. It runs the unified complex of Russia’s nuclear-powered civil ships. Atomflot’s fleet currently consists of two nuclear icebreakers with twin-reactor nuclear power plants of 75 thousand h.p. design capacity (the Yamal, and the 50 Let Pobedy), 2 nuclear icebreakers with single-reactor nuclear facilities of approximately 50 thousand h.p. (the Taymyr, and the Vaygach) and a nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput.  Besides, the company’s fleet includes two floating maintenance bases (the Imandra and the Lotta), a special tanker for liquid radioactive waste (the Serebryanka), a multifunctional container carrier (the Rossita).

