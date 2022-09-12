2022 September 12 17:55

VEB.RF finances construction of eight crab catchers at Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard

Total investments into the project will make RUB 13.5 billion including RUB 6.8 billion already provided by VEB.RF

VEB.RF says it finances the construction of eight crab catchers for Antey Group at Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard.

Ice2 class ships are intended for operation in Russia’s Northern and Far East basins.

This project contributes to modernization of Russia’s fishing fleet, recover shipbuilding competence in the Far East and generate new jobs. In Nakhodka, this project let create more than 400 new jobs. As of today, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard is Russia’s only shipyard simultaneously building eight crab catchers of the same type.

On 8 September 2022, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) launched the crab catcher named Kapitan Khazan, the first ship built under the agreement on implementation of investment project signed by Antey Group.

The Kapitan Khazan is intended for catching crab in the Bering, Barents and Okhotsk seas. It can carry up to 120 tones of live crab in nine tanks of 680 cbm in capacity. It is the first ship in the series of eight crab catchers to be built by Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard. Two more ships are to be launched in autumn 2022.

On 2 June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme. Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK). The ship design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg).

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.

