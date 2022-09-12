2022 September 12 16:40

Oboronlogistics delivered high-tech bulky equipment from Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to Novorossiysk

Iran is ready to supply industrial equipment, turbines and spare parts to Russia in exchange for supplies of metals and raw materials

In August 2022, Oboronlogistics LLC delivered from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to Novorossiysk a batch of high-tech bulky equipment (including modules weighing up to 227 tons) manufactured in the Islamic Republic of Iran and intended for the construction of energy industry facilities in the Russian Federation, according to Oboronlogistics.



Despite the specific conditions of sanctions pressure, Oboronlogistics is aimed at implementing a promising logistics scheme with a friendly state. Iran has a rich experience of development against the backdrop of tough Western sanctions and has a high transit potential, which makes the port of Bandar Abbas a major hub in the Persian Gulf.



Trade relations between Russia and Iran are actively developing, according to the results of last year, the volume of trade turnover between the countries increased by 81%, reaching the highest level in recent years. Russian exports have more than doubled, imports - more than 1.5 times.



According to experts, Iran is becoming a mutually beneficial trading partner. The country is ready to supply industrial equipment, turbines and spare parts to Russia in exchange for supplies of metals and raw materials.